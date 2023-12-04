William Karlsson and the Vegas Golden Knights will play the St. Louis Blues at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, at T-Mobile Arena. Fancy a bet on Karlsson in the Golden Knights-Blues game? Use our stats and information below.

William Karlsson vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 17:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +10.

Karlsson has netted a goal in a game 10 times this season in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 17 of 25 games this season, Karlsson has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 25 games this year, Karlsson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Karlsson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he goes over.

There is a 46.5% chance of Karlsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 72 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 25 Games 3 23 Points 4 11 Goals 1 12 Assists 3

