Will William Carrier Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 4?
In the upcoming matchup versus the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on William Carrier to light the lamp for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will William Carrier score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Carrier stats and insights
- In three of 22 games this season, Carrier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blues.
- Carrier has no points on the power play.
- Carrier's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 72 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Carrier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:31
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:30
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|7:58
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:52
|Away
|L 3-0
Golden Knights vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
