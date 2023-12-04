Trey Lyles plus his Sacramento Kings teammates match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lyles had seven points in his last game, which ended in a 123-117 win against the Nuggets.

In this article, we dig into Lyles' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trey Lyles Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-112)

Over 7.5 (-112) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-122)

Over 4.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+154)

Looking to bet on one or more of Lyles's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the league defensively last season, conceding 112.5 points per game.

The Pelicans were the fifth-ranked team in the league last season, giving up 41.8 boards per contest.

The Pelicans conceded 24.9 assists per game last season (eighth in the league).

On defense, the Pelicans gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, 12th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trey Lyles vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 28 12 8 0 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.