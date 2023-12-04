Nicolas Roy and the Vegas Golden Knights will be in action on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the St. Louis Blues. Prop bets for Roy are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Nicolas Roy vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Roy Season Stats Insights

Roy has averaged 14:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Roy has a goal in three of 16 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Roy has recorded a point in a game seven times this season out of 16 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Roy has an assist in four of 16 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Roy's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Roy has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Roy Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 16 Games 3 8 Points 0 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

