Will Nicolas Roy Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 4?
Should you wager on Nicolas Roy to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the St. Louis Blues face off on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Roy stats and insights
- Roy has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- Roy has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Roy averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 72 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Roy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|17:57
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|16:31
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|15:47
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Away
|W 6-5
|10/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|W 3-2
Golden Knights vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
