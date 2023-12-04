Should you wager on Nicolas Roy to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the St. Louis Blues face off on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Roy has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Roy has picked up two assists on the power play.

Roy averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.

The Blues have conceded 72 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:21 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:22 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 17:57 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:31 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:47 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:32 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:04 Away W 6-5 10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:10 Home W 3-2

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

