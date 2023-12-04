For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the St. Louis Blues on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nicolas Hague a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Hague stats and insights

Hague has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Hague has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 72 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Hague recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:18 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 19:54 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:32 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:02 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:43 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:53 Away L 3-0 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:38 Home W 3-2 SO 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 4-3 OT

Golden Knights vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

