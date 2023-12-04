Will Nicolas Hague Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 4?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the St. Louis Blues on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Nicolas Hague a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hague stats and insights
- Hague has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- Hague has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 72 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hague recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|19:54
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:32
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:02
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.