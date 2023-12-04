Will Michael Amadio Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 4?
Will Michael Amadio light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights take on the St. Louis Blues on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Michael Amadio score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Amadio stats and insights
- In four of 25 games this season, Amadio has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Amadio recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|14:02
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|13:55
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|12:50
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|11:43
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|13:52
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Away
|L 3-0
Golden Knights vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
