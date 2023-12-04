The Vegas Golden Knights, Mark Stone among them, face the St. Louis Blues on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. Thinking about a bet on Stone? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Mark Stone vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Stone has averaged 19:02 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Stone has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.

Stone has a point in 14 of 25 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Stone has an assist in 10 of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Stone's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Stone going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stone Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 25 Games 2 21 Points 2 7 Goals 1 14 Assists 1

