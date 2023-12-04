Malik Monk and the rest of the Sacramento Kings will be hitting the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 123-117 win over the Nuggets (his previous game) Monk posted 26 points, four assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Monk, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.4 14.5 Rebounds 3.5 2.9 3.2 Assists 4.5 4.6 3.7 PRA -- 21.9 21.4 PR -- 17.3 17.7 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Monk's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Malik Monk Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Monk has made 4.6 shots per game, which adds up to 10.8% of his team's total makes.

Monk is averaging 6.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Monk's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 101.7 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.8 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The Pelicans are the 16th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 113.2 points per game.

Giving up 44.4 rebounds per game, the Pelicans are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans are 23rd in the NBA, giving up 27.4 per game.

Allowing 13.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Pelicans are the 21st-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Malik Monk vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 26 10 4 5 1 0 2 11/20/2023 24 8 0 5 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.