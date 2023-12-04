Golden 1 Center is where the Sacramento Kings (11-7) and New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) will clash on Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Domantas Sabonis and Brandon Ingram are players to watch for the Kings and Pelicans, respectively.

How to Watch Kings vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Monday, December 4

Monday, December 4 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, BSNO

Kings' Last Game

In their previous game, the Kings beat the Nuggets on Saturday, 123-117. Their top scorer was De'Aaron Fox with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 26 4 16 3 1 3 Malik Monk 26 3 4 2 0 4 Domantas Sabonis 17 15 7 1 0 1

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis posts 18.6 points, 11.8 boards and 6.9 assists per contest, making 57.1% of shots from the floor.

Fox's numbers on the season are 30.3 points, 4.7 boards and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 2.9 boards and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the field and 41.3% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Huerter puts up 13 points, 4.7 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 6.1 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 38.5% from the field and 29.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 30 4.8 6.8 1.7 0.3 3.1 Domantas Sabonis 19.6 11 6.9 0.7 0.8 0.8 Malik Monk 14.5 3.2 3.7 1 0.3 2.9 Kevin Huerter 12.9 3.6 3.1 0.6 0.2 2.8 Harrison Barnes 12.4 3.5 1.9 1 0.1 1.8

