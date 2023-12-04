You can find player prop bet odds for Domantas Sabonis, Brandon Ingram and others on the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans heading into their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO

TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: +100) 11.5 (Over: -132) 6.5 (Over: -147)

Sabonis has scored 18.6 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points higher than Monday's points prop total.

He has grabbed 11.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (11.5).

Sabonis has averaged 6.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -156) 6.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: -111)

De'Aaron Fox's 30.3 points per game are 2.8 more than Monday's prop total.

He has pulled down 4.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Fox's assists average -- 6.6 -- is 0.1 higher than Monday's prop bet (6.5).

He drains 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

Malik Monk Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +126) 4.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +130)

The 14.5-point prop total for Malik Monk on Monday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average, which is 14.4.

His rebounding average -- 2.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Monk's assist average -- 4.6 -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Monk's 2.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Monday over/under.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +110) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +148)

The 22.5-point over/under set for Ingram on Monday is 0.9 lower than his scoring average of 23.4.

His rebounding average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Ingram has dished out 5.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Monday's over/under.

Ingram averages 1.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -141)

The 23.5-point total set for Zion Williamson on Monday is the same as his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 5.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (5.5).

Williamson's season-long assist average -- 4.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

