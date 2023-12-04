How to Watch the Kings vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:31 PM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Sacramento Kings (11-7) on December 4, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.
Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info
Kings Stats Insights
- This season, the Kings have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 46.4% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.
- Sacramento has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Kings are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 12th.
- The Kings average 116.5 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 113.2 the Pelicans allow.
- Sacramento is 10-2 when scoring more than 113.2 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Kings are scoring 8.1 more points per game (121.0) than they are in away games (112.9).
- In home games, Sacramento is surrendering 5.0 more points per game (119.5) than in away games (114.5).
- The Kings are sinking 14.6 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.3 fewer threes and 0.6% points worse than they're averaging on the road (14.9, 35.7%).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Alex Len
|Out
|Ankle
|Chris Duarte
|Questionable
|Knee
