The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Sacramento Kings (11-7) on December 4, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

This season, the Kings have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 46.4% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have made.

Sacramento has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Kings are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 12th.

The Kings average 116.5 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 113.2 the Pelicans allow.

Sacramento is 10-2 when scoring more than 113.2 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Kings are scoring 8.1 more points per game (121.0) than they are in away games (112.9).

In home games, Sacramento is surrendering 5.0 more points per game (119.5) than in away games (114.5).

The Kings are sinking 14.6 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.3 fewer threes and 0.6% points worse than they're averaging on the road (14.9, 35.7%).

