The Sacramento Kings (11-7) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) on Monday, December 4 at Golden 1 Center, with the opening tip at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Kings won on Saturday 123-117 over the Nuggets. De'Aaron Fox's team-leading 26 points paced the Kings in the win.

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alex Len C Out Ankle 2.5 2.7 0.8 Davion Mitchell PG Out Illness 5.1 1.2 2.6

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan: Questionable (Calf), Larry Nance Jr.: Questionable (Rib)

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO

TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -4.5 233.5

