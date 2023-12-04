Kings vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) visit the Sacramento Kings (11-7) after losing three road games in a row. The Kings are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 233.5.
Kings vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-4.5
|233.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 233.5 points 12 times.
- Sacramento has had an average of 233.2 points in its games this season, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Kings have a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Sacramento has been favored 12 times and won seven, or 58.3%, of those games.
- Sacramento has played as a favorite of -190 or more twice this season and won both games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 65.5% chance to win.
Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info
Kings vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|12
|66.7%
|116.5
|230.5
|116.7
|229.9
|232.4
|Pelicans
|7
|33.3%
|114
|230.5
|113.2
|229.9
|227.5
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings have gone 7-3 over their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- Six of Kings' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Sacramento has performed worse at home, covering four times in eight home games, and six times in 10 road games.
- The 116.5 points per game the Kings average are only 3.3 more points than the Pelicans allow (113.2).
- Sacramento has an 8-4 record against the spread and a 10-2 record overall when putting up more than 113.2 points.
Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|10-8
|1-1
|10-8
|Pelicans
|12-9
|3-2
|9-12
Kings vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Kings
|Pelicans
|116.5
|114
|10
|15
|8-4
|7-2
|10-2
|6-3
|116.7
|113.2
|21
|16
|5-1
|11-3
|4-2
|11-3
