The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) visit the Sacramento Kings (11-7) after losing three road games in a row. The Kings are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is set at 233.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -4.5 233.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 233.5 points 12 times.

Sacramento has had an average of 233.2 points in its games this season, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Kings have a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Sacramento has been favored 12 times and won seven, or 58.3%, of those games.

Sacramento has played as a favorite of -190 or more twice this season and won both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 65.5% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 12 66.7% 116.5 230.5 116.7 229.9 232.4 Pelicans 7 33.3% 114 230.5 113.2 229.9 227.5

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have gone 7-3 over their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Six of Kings' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Against the spread, Sacramento has performed worse at home, covering four times in eight home games, and six times in 10 road games.

The 116.5 points per game the Kings average are only 3.3 more points than the Pelicans allow (113.2).

Sacramento has an 8-4 record against the spread and a 10-2 record overall when putting up more than 113.2 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Kings and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 10-8 1-1 10-8 Pelicans 12-9 3-2 9-12

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Kings Pelicans 116.5 Points Scored (PG) 114 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 8-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-2 10-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-3 116.7 Points Allowed (PG) 113.2 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 5-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-3 4-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.