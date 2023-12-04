The New Orleans Pelicans (9-9), on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, go up against the Sacramento Kings (10-6). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis averages 19.2 points, 7.2 assists and 12.1 boards per contest.

De'Aaron Fox puts up 29.8 points, 4.7 boards and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown with 3.1 made treys per contest.

Malik Monk posts 13.7 points, 2.8 boards and 4.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Kevin Huerter posts 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Harrison Barnes averages 12.6 points, 1.4 assists and 3.1 boards.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram is putting up 24.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He's also sinking 50.2% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Jonas Valanciunas gets the Pelicans 13.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Zion Williamson is putting up 23.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He is draining 54.8% of his shots from the floor.

Dyson Daniels is putting up 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is draining 40.9% of his shots from the floor.

Jordan Hawkins gets the Pelicans 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Kings vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Kings Pelicans 116.1 Points Avg. 112.8 115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 112.9 46.4% Field Goal % 47.3% 35.1% Three Point % 35.7%

