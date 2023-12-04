Kings vs. Pelicans December 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:20 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (9-9), on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, go up against the Sacramento Kings (10-6). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.
Kings vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TNT
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis averages 19.2 points, 7.2 assists and 12.1 boards per contest.
- De'Aaron Fox puts up 29.8 points, 4.7 boards and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown with 3.1 made treys per contest.
- Malik Monk posts 13.7 points, 2.8 boards and 4.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Kevin Huerter posts 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Harrison Barnes averages 12.6 points, 1.4 assists and 3.1 boards.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram is putting up 24.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He's also sinking 50.2% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
- On a per-game basis, Jonas Valanciunas gets the Pelicans 13.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
- Zion Williamson is putting up 23.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He is draining 54.8% of his shots from the floor.
- Dyson Daniels is putting up 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is draining 40.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Jordan Hawkins gets the Pelicans 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Kings vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison
|Kings
|Pelicans
|116.1
|Points Avg.
|112.8
|115.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.9
|46.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|35.7%
