The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) visit the Sacramento Kings (11-7) after losing three road games in a row. The Kings are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Sacramento, California

Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 117 - Pelicans 113

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 4.5)

Pelicans (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-3.3)

Kings (-3.3) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Under (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.2

The Pelicans (12-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 1.5% more often than the Kings (10-8-0) this season.

New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Sacramento covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (50%).

Sacramento's games have gone over the total 55.6% of the time this season (10 out of 18), which is more often than New Orleans' games have (nine out of 21).

The Kings have a .583 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-5) this season while the Pelicans have a .615 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-5).

Kings Performance Insights

The Kings rank 10th in the NBA with 116.5 points per game so far this season. At the other end of the court, they rank 21st with 116.7 points allowed per contest.

Sacramento is grabbing 44 rebounds per game (17th-ranked in league). It is ceding 44.1 rebounds per contest (13th-ranked).

This year, the Kings rank seventh in the league in assists, dishing out 27.3 per game.

Sacramento is committing 13.1 turnovers per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 13.7 turnovers per contest (14th-ranked).

The Kings sport a 35.5% three-point percentage this year (18th-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by sinking 14.8 threes per game (fifth-best).

