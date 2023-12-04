The Sacramento Kings, Kevin Huerter included, take the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 123-117 win over the Nuggets (his previous action) Huerter put up 16 points and six rebounds.

Below, we look at Huerter's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.0 15.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.7 4.5 Assists 2.5 3.1 3.3 PRA -- 20.8 23.5 PR -- 17.7 20.2 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.2



Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Pelicans

Huerter is responsible for attempting 11.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.7 per game.

He's knocked down 2.6 threes per game, or 16.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Huerter's Kings average 103.8 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Pelicans are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 101.7 possessions per contest.

Conceding 113.2 points per contest, the Pelicans are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Pelicans are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 44.4 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans have given up 27.4 per contest, 23rd in the NBA.

The Pelicans are the 21st-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 27 8 7 2 2 0 0 11/20/2023 23 10 0 3 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.