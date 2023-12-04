Keegan Murray and the rest of the Sacramento Kings will be matching up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 123-117 win over the Nuggets, Murray tallied eight points.

In this article, we dig into Murray's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 12.5 12.9 Rebounds 4.5 6.1 Assists -- 1.9 PRA -- 20.9 PR -- 19 3PM 2.5 2.1



Keegan Murray Insights vs. the Pelicans

Murray is responsible for attempting 10.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.4 per game.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 101.7 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.8.

Defensively, the Pelicans are ranked 16th in the NBA, conceding 113.2 points per game.

The Pelicans are the 18th-ranked team in the league, giving up 44.4 rebounds per game.

Giving up 27.4 assists per game, the Pelicans are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pelicans have conceded 13.4 makes per contest, 21st in the league.

Keegan Murray vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 16 5 3 0 1 1 1

