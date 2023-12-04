Will Kaedan Korczak Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 4?
Can we expect Kaedan Korczak scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the St. Louis Blues at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Kaedan Korczak score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Korczak stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, Korczak scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 72 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Korczak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:19
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:18
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:16
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:34
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|15:54
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/17/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|19:31
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Golden Knights vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
