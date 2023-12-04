Can we expect Kaedan Korczak scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the St. Louis Blues at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Kaedan Korczak score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Korczak stats and insights

  • In one of 11 games this season, Korczak scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have conceded 72 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Korczak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:00 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:19 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:18 Away L 2-1 OT
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 3-2 SO
10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:16 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:34 Home W 3-2
10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:54 Away W 5-3
10/17/2023 Stars 2 1 1 19:31 Home W 3-2 SO

Golden Knights vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

