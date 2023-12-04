The Vegas Golden Knights, Jonathan Marchessault among them, meet the St. Louis Blues on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. Fancy a bet on Marchessault? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:35 per game on the ice, is +2.

Marchessault has a goal in seven games this year out of 25 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Marchessault has a point in 11 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points three times.

In five of 25 games this season, Marchessault has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Marchessault's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 25 Games 3 16 Points 1 11 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

