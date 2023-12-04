Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights will be in action on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the St. Louis Blues. Looking to wager on Eichel's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jack Eichel vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Eichel has averaged 20:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Eichel has scored a goal in nine of 25 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Eichel has a point in 17 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points seven times.

In 13 of 25 games this season, Eichel has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 38.5% that Eichel goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 55.6% of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eichel Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 72 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 25 Games 2 27 Points 0 10 Goals 0 17 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.