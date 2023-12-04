On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the St. Louis Blues. Is Jack Eichel going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Eichel stats and insights

  • In nine of 25 games this season, Eichel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
  • Eichel has picked up four goals and four assists on the power play.
  • He takes 4.1 shots per game, and converts 9.7% of them.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Eichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Capitals 3 1 2 19:08 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 15:07 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 22:00 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:01 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:14 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:16 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 21:50 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 25:26 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:29 Away L 3-0

Golden Knights vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

