The Vegas Golden Knights, Ivan Barbashev among them, meet the St. Louis Blues on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. There are prop bets for Barbashev available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Barbashev has averaged 14:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.

Barbashev has a goal in five games this season through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Barbashev has registered a point in a game seven times this season over 25 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of 25 games this year, Barbashev has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Barbashev hits the over on his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barbashev has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 72 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 25 Games 1 9 Points 1 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

