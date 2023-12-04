When the Vegas Golden Knights play the St. Louis Blues on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, will Ivan Barbashev light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Barbashev stats and insights

Barbashev has scored in five of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 13.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are allowing 72 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Barbashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 14:58 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 10:53 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:09 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:16 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:19 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:03 Away L 3-0

Golden Knights vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

