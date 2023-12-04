Harrison Barnes and the Sacramento Kings take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Barnes, in his last game (December 2 win against the Nuggets), put up 11 points.

In this article, we break down Barnes' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.3 12.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.5 Assists -- 1.5 1.9 PRA -- 17 17.8 PR -- 15.5 15.9 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Barnes's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Barnes has made 4.2 shots per game, which accounts for 9.9% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.8 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Barnes' opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 101.7 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.8 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

Conceding 113.2 points per game, the Pelicans are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Pelicans are the 18th-ranked team in the league, allowing 44.4 rebounds per game.

Conceding 27.4 assists per contest, the Pelicans are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pelicans have given up 13.4 makes per contest, 21st in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Harrison Barnes vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 41 22 3 0 4 0 0 11/20/2023 30 16 4 0 3 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.