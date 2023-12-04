The Vegas Golden Knights host the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jack Eichel, Robert Thomas and others in this outing.

Golden Knights vs. Blues Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Golden Knights vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Eichel has been a big player for Vegas this season, with 27 points in 25 games.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 2 1 2 3 3 at Canucks Nov. 30 1 2 3 6 at Oilers Nov. 28 0 1 1 2 at Flames Nov. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Coyotes Nov. 25 0 0 0 8

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

William Karlsson has 11 goals and 12 assists to total 23 points (0.9 per game).

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 2 0 1 1 4 at Canucks Nov. 30 1 0 1 2 at Oilers Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Flames Nov. 27 1 0 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 25 0 0 0 1

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Mark Stone has scored seven goals and added 14 assists through 25 games for Vegas.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 2 1 0 1 3 at Canucks Nov. 30 0 1 1 2 at Oilers Nov. 28 1 0 1 3 at Flames Nov. 27 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 25 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Thomas has collected eight goals and 15 assists in 23 games for St. Louis, good for 23 points.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Wild Nov. 28 0 0 0 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 26 0 2 2 1 vs. Predators Nov. 24 1 1 2 3

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Pavel Buchnevich has scored 18 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has eight goals and 10 assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 2 2 0 at Wild Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Blackhawks Nov. 26 1 2 3 4 vs. Predators Nov. 24 1 1 2 3

