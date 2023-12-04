Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Blues on December 4, 2023
The Vegas Golden Knights host the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jack Eichel, Robert Thomas and others in this outing.
Golden Knights vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Golden Knights vs. Blues Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Eichel has been a big player for Vegas this season, with 27 points in 25 games.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Canucks
|Nov. 30
|1
|2
|3
|6
|at Oilers
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flames
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|8
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
William Karlsson has 11 goals and 12 assists to total 23 points (0.9 per game).
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Canucks
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
Mark Stone Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Mark Stone has scored seven goals and added 14 assists through 25 games for Vegas.
Stone Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Canucks
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Thomas has collected eight goals and 15 assists in 23 games for St. Louis, good for 23 points.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 26
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Pavel Buchnevich has scored 18 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has eight goals and 10 assists.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 26
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
