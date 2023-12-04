Golden Knights vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-4) and St. Louis Blues (12-10-1) meet at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, December 4 at 10:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Golden Knights took down the Washington Capitals 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Blues are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.
Golden Knights vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-190)
|Blues (+155)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have gone 11-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Vegas has an 8-2 record (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
- The Golden Knights have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 10 of 25 matches this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Golden Knights vs Blues Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Blues Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Blues Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Blues Player Props
Golden Knights vs. Blues Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|79 (8th)
|Goals
|67 (24th)
|58 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|72 (16th)
|19 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (30th)
|10 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (7th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 4-3-3 overall.
- In its past 10 contests, Vegas hit the over three times.
- The Golden Knights have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this game's over/under.
- During the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.9 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Golden Knights offense's 79 total goals (3.2 per game) are ranked eighth in the NHL this year.
- On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the best units in NHL play, allowing only 58 goals to rank second.
- With a +21 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the NHL.
