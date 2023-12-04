The Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-4) and St. Louis Blues (12-10-1) meet at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, December 4 at 10:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Golden Knights took down the Washington Capitals 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Blues are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Golden Knights vs. Blues Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-190) Blues (+155) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have gone 11-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Vegas has an 8-2 record (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

The Golden Knights have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 10 of 25 matches this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Golden Knights vs Blues Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Blues Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 79 (8th) Goals 67 (24th) 58 (2nd) Goals Allowed 72 (16th) 19 (8th) Power Play Goals 7 (30th) 10 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (7th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 4-3-3 overall.

In its past 10 contests, Vegas hit the over three times.

The Golden Knights have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this game's over/under.

During the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.9 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Golden Knights offense's 79 total goals (3.2 per game) are ranked eighth in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the best units in NHL play, allowing only 58 goals to rank second.

With a +21 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the NHL.

