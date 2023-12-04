Among the top players to watch when the Vegas Golden Knights meet the St. Louis Blues on Monday at T-Mobile Arena -- the puck drops at 10:00 PM ET -- are the Golden Knights' Jack Eichel and the Blues' Robert Thomas.

Golden Knights vs. Blues Game Information

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Eichel is one of Vegas' leading contributors (27 points), via amassed 10 goals and 17 assists.

Through 25 games, William Karlsson has scored 11 goals and picked up 12 assists.

Mark Stone has scored seven goals and added 14 assists in 25 games for Vegas.

Logan Thompson (6-3-2) has a 2.4 goals against average and a .918% save percentage (13th in league).

Blues Players to Watch

Thomas' eight goals and 15 assists in 23 games give him 23 points on the season.

St. Louis' Pavel Buchnevich has posted 18 total points (0.8 per game), with eight goals and 10 assists.

This season, Jordan Kyrou has four goals and 11 assists, for a season point total of 15.

In the crease, St. Louis' Joel Hofer is 5-4-0 this season, compiling 200 saves and giving up 22 goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .901 save percentage (34th in the league).

Golden Knights vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 17th 3.16 Goals Scored 2.91 25th 1st 2.32 Goals Allowed 3.13 15th 12th 31.9 Shots 29.4 24th 11th 29.5 Shots Allowed 32.5 26th 14th 21.35% Power Play % 10% 30th 5th 86.49% Penalty Kill % 79.31% 17th

