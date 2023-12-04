The Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-4) and St. Louis Blues (12-10-1) meet at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, December 4 at 10:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Golden Knights knocked off the Washington Capitals 4-1 in their last outing, while the Blues are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

In the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 4-3-3 while putting up 24 total goals (eight power-play goals on 40 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 20.0%). They have given up 23 goals.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which club we project to win Monday's game.

Golden Knights vs. Blues Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-210)

Golden Knights (-210) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Blues Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 16-5-4 overall and 4-4-8 in overtime matchups.

In the six games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-0-3 record (good for nine points).

In the two games this season the Golden Knights registered only one goal, they finished 0-1-1.

Vegas has taken six points from the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (3-1-0 record).

The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals in 16 games (13-0-3, 29 points).

In the eight games when Vegas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 6-0-2 to register 14 points.

In the 13 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 8-5-0 (16 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 7-0-4 to record 18 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 17th 3.16 Goals Scored 2.91 23rd 2nd 2.32 Goals Allowed 3.13 15th 10th 31.9 Shots 29.4 24th 11th 29.5 Shots Allowed 32.5 26th 14th 21.35% Power Play % 10% 31st 5th 86.49% Penalty Kill % 79.31% 17th

Golden Knights vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

