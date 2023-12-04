The Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-4) have -210 moneyline odds to win when they host a matchup with the St. Louis Blues (12-10-1), who have +170 moneyline odds, on Monday at 10:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Golden Knights vs. Blues Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Golden Knights vs. Blues Betting Trends

St. Louis has played 12 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

The Golden Knights have gone 11-8 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Blues have been the underdog 15 times this season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 46.7%, of those games.

Vegas is 6-2 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter.

St. Louis has gone 1-2 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 4-6 3-7-0 6.2 2.4 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.4 2.3 8 20.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 3-7-0 6.4 3.1 3.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.1 3.6 4 12.9% Record as ML Favorite 2-5 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

