The Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-4) will host the St. Louis Blues (12-10-1) on Monday, with the Golden Knights coming off a victory and the Blues off a loss.

You can tune in on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ as the Golden Knights square off against the Blues.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Golden Knights vs Blues Additional Info

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 58 total goals (only 2.3 per game) to rank second.

The Golden Knights' 79 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 24 goals during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 25 10 17 27 16 27 46% William Karlsson 25 11 12 23 11 14 58.9% Mark Stone 25 7 14 21 14 26 0% Shea Theodore 20 4 14 18 13 10 - Jonathan Marchessault 25 11 5 16 13 16 20%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues give up 3.1 goals per game (72 in total), 16th in the league.

The Blues have 67 goals this season (2.9 per game), 24th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blues have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blues have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Blues Key Players