How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:12 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-4) will host the St. Louis Blues (12-10-1) on Monday, with the Golden Knights coming off a victory and the Blues off a loss.
You can tune in on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ as the Golden Knights square off against the Blues.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Golden Knights vs Blues Additional Info
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 58 total goals (only 2.3 per game) to rank second.
- The Golden Knights' 79 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 24 goals during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|25
|10
|17
|27
|16
|27
|46%
|William Karlsson
|25
|11
|12
|23
|11
|14
|58.9%
|Mark Stone
|25
|7
|14
|21
|14
|26
|0%
|Shea Theodore
|20
|4
|14
|18
|13
|10
|-
|Jonathan Marchessault
|25
|11
|5
|16
|13
|16
|20%
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues give up 3.1 goals per game (72 in total), 16th in the league.
- The Blues have 67 goals this season (2.9 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Blues have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blues have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|23
|8
|15
|23
|18
|16
|56.3%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|21
|8
|10
|18
|14
|13
|9.1%
|Jordan Kyrou
|23
|4
|11
|15
|16
|15
|33.3%
|Brayden Schenn
|23
|8
|6
|14
|19
|18
|50.5%
|Justin Faulk
|23
|0
|11
|11
|9
|14
|-
