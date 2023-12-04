As they get ready to take on the St. Louis Blues (12-10-1) on Monday, December 4 at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-4) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adin Hill G Questionable Lower Body Alec Martinez D Out Lower Body Shea Theodore D Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights' 79 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

Its goal differential (+21) makes the team third-best in the league.

Blues Season Insights

The Blues have 67 goals this season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the league.

St. Louis' total of 72 goals allowed (3.1 per game) ranks 16th in the NHL.

Their -5 goal differential is 19th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Golden Knights vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-210) Blues (+170) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.