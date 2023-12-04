De'Aaron Fox's Sacramento Kings take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Fox put up 26 points, 16 assists and three steals in his previous game, which ended in a 123-117 win against the Nuggets.

We're going to break down Fox's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 27.5 30.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.7 Assists 6.5 6.6 PRA -- 41.6 PR -- 35 3PM 2.5 3.1



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Fox has made 10.8 shots per game, which adds up to 18.5% of his team's total makes.

Fox is averaging 8.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Kings rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.8. His opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 101.7 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans are the 16th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 113.2 points per contest.

The Pelicans concede 44.4 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the NBA.

Conceding 27.4 assists per game, the Pelicans are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pelicans have conceded 13.4 makes per game, 21st in the NBA.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 38 26 2 5 2 0 1 11/20/2023 29 14 2 0 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.