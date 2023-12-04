Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Clark County, Nevada today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Arbor View High School at Foothill High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM PT on December 4

3:30 PM PT on December 4 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV Conference: 5A Southern

5A Southern How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Canyon Springs High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 4

6:30 PM PT on December 4 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at Desert Pines High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 4

6:30 PM PT on December 4 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Conference: 5A Southern

5A Southern How to Stream: Watch Here

Mojave High School at Durango High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 4

6:30 PM PT on December 4 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Silverado High School