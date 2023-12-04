Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 4
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Clark County, Nevada today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arbor View High School at Foothill High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM PT on December 4
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Conference: 5A Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Canyon Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 4
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Desert Pines High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 4
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Conference: 5A Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mojave High School at Durango High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 4
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Silverado High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 4
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
