Will Chandler Stephenson Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 4?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest versus the St. Louis Blues is scheduled for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Chandler Stephenson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Stephenson stats and insights
- In two of 21 games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 72 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Stephenson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:23
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:15
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|8:32
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|18:40
|Home
|W 7-0
Golden Knights vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
