The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest versus the St. Louis Blues is set for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Brett Howden light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Brett Howden score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Howden stats and insights

In four of 23 games this season, Howden has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.

Howden has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Howden recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:07 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:23 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:28 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:23 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:03 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:42 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:45 Away L 3-0

Golden Knights vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

