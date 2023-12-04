Will Brett Howden Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 4?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest versus the St. Louis Blues is set for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Brett Howden light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Brett Howden score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Howden stats and insights
- In four of 23 games this season, Howden has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.
- Howden has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Howden recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|13:23
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|13:42
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Away
|L 3-0
Golden Knights vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
