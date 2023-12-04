Alex Pietrangelo will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues meet on Monday at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Pietrangelo interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

Pietrangelo's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:05 per game on the ice, is +7.

Pietrangelo has scored a goal in one of 20 games this season.

In seven of 20 games this season, Pietrangelo has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 20 games this year, Pietrangelo has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 54.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are giving up 72 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 20 Games 3 11 Points 4 1 Goals 2 10 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.