Will Alex Pietrangelo Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 4?
Should you bet on Alex Pietrangelo to find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights and the St. Louis Blues face off on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Pietrangelo stats and insights
- In one of 20 games this season, Pietrangelo scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Pietrangelo's shooting percentage is 2.0%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Pietrangelo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|24:03
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|28:20
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|24:04
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|25:29
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|24:01
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:17
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:28
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|23:51
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|25:05
|Away
|L 3-0
Golden Knights vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
