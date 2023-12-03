Our best bet on the Week 14 Football Bowl Subdivision card, looking at over/unders, is on the SMU vs. Tulane matchup -- see below for more suggestions (including parlay opportunities) for both point spreads and totals.

Look for insights and computer predictions for that game and more below.

College Football Computer Picks - Best Spread Bets

Pick: Florida State -1.5 vs. Louisville

Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at Florida State Seminoles

Louisville Cardinals at Florida State Seminoles Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 11.2 points

Florida State by 11.2 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 2

December 2 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: SMU +3.5 vs. Tulane

Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Tulane Green Wave

SMU Mustangs at Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite & Spread: SMU by 3.9 points

SMU by 3.9 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 2

December 2 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Washington +9.5 vs. Oregon

Matchup: Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies

Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies Projected Favorite & Spread: Oregon by 3.1 points

Oregon by 3.1 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 1

December 1 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: UNLV +2.5 vs. Boise State

Matchup: Boise State Broncos at UNLV Rebels

Boise State Broncos at UNLV Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: UNLV by 3.7 points

UNLV by 3.7 points Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: December 2

December 2 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Troy -5 vs. Appalachian State

Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at Troy Trojans

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Troy Trojans Projected Favorite & Spread: Troy by 10.9 points

Troy by 10.9 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 2

December 2 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

College Football Computer Picks - Best Total Bets

Over 46.5 - SMU vs. Tulane

Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Tulane Green Wave

SMU Mustangs at Tulane Green Wave Projected Total: 52.6 points

52.6 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 2

December 2 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Over 47.5 - Louisville vs. Florida State

Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at Florida State Seminoles

Louisville Cardinals at Florida State Seminoles Projected Total: 53.4 points

53.4 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 2

December 2 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Under 65.5 - Oregon vs. Washington

Matchup: Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies

Oregon Ducks at Washington Huskies Projected Total: 59.9 points

59.9 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 1

December 1 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Over 35.5 - Michigan vs. Iowa

Matchup: Michigan Wolverines at Iowa Hawkeyes

Michigan Wolverines at Iowa Hawkeyes Projected Total: 39.0 points

39.0 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 2

December 2 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Under 57 - New Mexico State vs. Liberty

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Liberty Flames

New Mexico State Aggies at Liberty Flames Projected Total: 53.5 points

53.5 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 1

December 1 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

