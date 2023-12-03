Will Ronnie Bell get into the end zone when the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles play in Week 13 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Ronnie Bell score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Bell's five targets have resulted in four receptions for 51 yards (7.3 per game) and one score.

Bell, in four games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Ronnie Bell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Giants 2 2 24 1 Week 4 Cardinals 1 1 7 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 1 1 20 0

