With the San Francisco 49ers playing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Ray-Ray McCloud a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Ray-Ray McCloud score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

McCloud has 113 yards on nine receptions. He has been targeted 11 times, and posts 10.3 yards receiving per contest.

McCloud, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Ray-Ray McCloud Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Cardinals 2 2 22 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 1 1 0 Week 6 @Browns 2 1 4 0 Week 7 @Vikings 3 2 20 0 Week 8 Bengals 2 2 43 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 1 1 23 0

