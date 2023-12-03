Ray-Ray McCloud did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 13 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out McCloud's stats below.

McCloud's season stats include 113 yards on nine receptions (12.6 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus two carries for 23 yards. He has been targeted 11 times.

Ray-Ray McCloud Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rib

The 49ers have no other receiver on the injury report.

Week 13 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

McCloud 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 11 9 113 71 0 12.6

McCloud Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Cardinals 2 2 22 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 1 1 0 Week 6 @Browns 2 1 4 0 Week 7 @Vikings 3 2 20 0 Week 8 Bengals 2 2 43 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 1 1 23 0

