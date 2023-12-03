Will Ray-Ray McCloud Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ray-Ray McCloud did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 13 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out McCloud's stats below.
Rep Ray-Ray McCloud and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
McCloud's season stats include 113 yards on nine receptions (12.6 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus two carries for 23 yards. He has been targeted 11 times.
Keep an eye on McCloud's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Ray-Ray McCloud Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rib
- The 49ers have no other receiver on the injury report.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 13 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Rico Dowdle
- Click Here for D'Wayne Eskridge
- Click Here for Kenneth Walker III
- Click Here for Dareke Young
- Click Here for Will Dissly
49ers vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
McCloud 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|11
|9
|113
|71
|0
|12.6
McCloud Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|2
|2
|43
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|1
|1
|23
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.