Jordan Mason did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Seeking Mason's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Rep Jordan Mason and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Mason has run for 117 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per carry, and has one catch (two targets) for 13 yards.

Keep an eye on Mason's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jordan Mason Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The 49ers have no other RB on the injury list.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 13 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Mason 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 21 117 2 5.6 2 1 13 0

Mason Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 Giants 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Cardinals 3 10 0 1 13 0 Week 5 Cowboys 10 69 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Browns 5 27 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.