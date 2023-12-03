Will Jordan Mason Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jordan Mason did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Seeking Mason's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Mason has run for 117 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per carry, and has one catch (two targets) for 13 yards.
Jordan Mason Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The 49ers have no other RB on the injury list.
Week 13 Injury Reports
49ers vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mason 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|21
|117
|2
|5.6
|2
|1
|13
|0
Mason Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|Giants
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|3
|10
|0
|1
|13
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|10
|69
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|5
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
