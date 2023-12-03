Should you wager on Jauan Jennings hitting paydirt in the San Francisco 49ers' upcoming Week 13 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Jauan Jennings score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Jennings has racked up 196 yards receiving (19.6 per game), hauling in 14 balls on 26 targets.

Jennings, in nine games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Jauan Jennings Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 2 51 0 Week 3 Giants 3 2 31 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 1 19 0 Week 6 @Browns 4 2 26 0 Week 7 @Vikings 9 5 54 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 2 1 8 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 2 1 7 0

