Jauan Jennings has a good matchup when his San Francisco 49ers face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Eagles concede 255.7 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the league.

So far this season, Jennings has reeled in 14 passes on 26 targets for 196 yards, averaging 19.6 yards per game.

Jennings vs. the Eagles

Jennings vs the Eagles (since 2021): 1 GP / 17 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 17 REC YPG / REC TD Philadelphia has allowed five opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have allowed 21 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Philadelphia on the season.

The pass defense of the Eagles is allowing 255.7 yards per outing this year, which ranks 29th in the NFL.

The Eagles' defense ranks 30th in the NFL by giving up 2.1 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (23 total passing TDs).

Jauan Jennings Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-111)

Jennings Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Jennings has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 40.0% of his games (four of 10).

Jennings has 8.4% of his team's target share (26 targets on 309 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 26 times this season, averaging 7.5 yards per target.

Having played nine games this season, Jennings has not had a TD reception.

Jennings' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

