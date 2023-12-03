Will George Kittle pay out his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the San Francisco 49ers clash with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Kittle will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will George Kittle score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Kittle has 46 catches on 61 targets for 667 yards and five scores, with an average of 60.6 yards per game.

Kittle has reeled in a touchdown pass in three of 11 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

George Kittle Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 6 3 19 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 3 30 0 Week 3 Giants 9 7 90 0 Week 4 Cardinals 1 1 9 0 Week 5 Cowboys 4 3 67 3 Week 6 @Browns 2 1 1 0 Week 7 @Vikings 7 5 78 0 Week 8 Bengals 11 9 149 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 4 3 116 1 Week 11 Buccaneers 9 8 89 1 Week 12 @Seahawks 5 3 19 0

Rep George Kittle with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.