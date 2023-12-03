San Francisco 49ers receiver George Kittle has a favorable matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are giving up the fourth-most passing yards in the league, 255.7 per game.

Kittle has 46 receptions (while being targeted 61 times) for 667 yards and five TDs, averaging 60.6 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Kittle and the 49ers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kittle vs. the Eagles

Kittle vs the Eagles (since 2021): 2 GP / 24.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 24.5 REC YPG / REC TD Philadelphia has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

21 players have caught a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 255.7 passing yards per game conceded by the Eagles defense makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have the No. 30 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 23 this season (2.1 per game).

Watch 49ers vs Eagles on Fubo!

George Kittle Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 46.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Kittle with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kittle Receiving Insights

In six of 11 games this year, Kittle has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Kittle has received 19.7% of his team's 309 passing attempts this season (61 targets).

He has 667 receiving yards on 61 targets to rank seventh in NFL play with 10.9 yards per target.

In three of 11 games this season, Kittle has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has five total touchdowns this season (13.5% of his team's 37 offensive TDs).

Kittle has been targeted nine times in the red zone (19.6% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kittle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 8 REC / 89 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 116 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/29/2023 Week 8 11 TAR / 9 REC / 149 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/23/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 5 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.