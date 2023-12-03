In the Week 13 tilt between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Elijah Mitchell hit paydirt? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Elijah Mitchell score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

So far this year Mitchell has rushed for 136 yards on 41 carries (17 ypg).

In eight games, Mitchell has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Elijah Mitchell Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 5 10 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Giants 11 42 0 3 2 0 Week 6 @Browns 2 -3 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Vikings 1 -1 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Bengals 3 2 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 8 23 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 4 24 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 7 39 0 1 -3 0

