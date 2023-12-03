Will Deebo Samuel pay out his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the San Francisco 49ers play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Will Deebo Samuel score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Samuel has 34 catches (on 49 targets) for 474 yards and one score, averaging 52.7 yards per game.

Samuel has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored a rushing TD in three games (of nine games played).

Deebo Samuel Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 7 5 55 0 Week 2 @Rams 9 6 63 0 Week 3 Giants 12 6 129 1 Week 4 Cardinals 0 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 3 3 55 0 Week 6 @Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 4 4 30 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 4 3 63 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 9 7 79 0

