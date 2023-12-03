Deebo Samuel has a favorable matchup when his San Francisco 49ers meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Eagles allow 255.7 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL.

Samuel's stat line features 34 catches for 474 yards and one score. He posts 52.7 yards per game, and has been targeted 49 times.

Samuel vs. the Eagles

Samuel vs the Eagles (since 2021): 2 GP / 63 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 63 REC YPG / REC TD Philadelphia has allowed five opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have surrendered a TD pass to 21 opposing players this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The Eagles give up 255.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Eagles' defense ranks 30th in the NFL by conceding 2.1 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (23 total passing TDs).

Deebo Samuel Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Samuel Receiving Insights

In six of nine games this season, Samuel has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Samuel has been targeted on 49 of his team's 309 passing attempts this season (15.9% target share).

He has been targeted 49 times, averaging 9.7 yards per target (14th in NFL).

Samuel, in nine games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored four of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (10.8%).

Samuel (eight red zone targets) has been targeted 17.4% of the time in the red zone (46 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Samuel's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 7 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 4 ATT / 15 YDS / 1 TD vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 29 YDS / 1 TD at Browns 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 3 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 5 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs

